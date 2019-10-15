Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oklahoma regent resigns over role representing drug maker
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 15, 2019 6:42 pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the board that oversees Oklahoma’s 25 state colleges and universities is stepping down after facing criticism over his role representing drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in its legal fight with the state over the opioid crisis.
Attorney Andrew Lester announced his resignation on Tuesday from the nine-member Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, saying he didn’t want the situation to become a distraction for his fellow regents.
Democratic state Rep. Collin Walke of Oklahoma City last week said he was “astounded” to learn Lester was working on behalf of Johnson & Johnson and called for his resignation.
Lester says in a statement that he had sought the opinion of the regents’ legal counsel before agreeing to the work.
He was appointed by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin in 2016.
The Associated Press
