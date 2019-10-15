Loading articles...

Ohio governor reminds travellers of need of updated license

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is reminding travellers they have less than a year to obtain federally compliant driver’s licenses and IDs needed for future air travel.

State officials say fewer than one in three Ohioans have obtained the beefed-up identification, which requires extra documents including at least two showing proof of residency.

The government will no longer recognize standard driver’s licenses and state ID cards for boarding a plane beginning on Oct. 1, 2020. Travelers will need the updated card or other compliant ID such as a passport or military ID.

Non-compliant licenses and IDs can still be used for driving and voting.

Congress approved the new cards in 2005 following the Sept. 11 attacks as a way of preventing identity theft and fraud.

The Associated Press

