North Carolina health agency warns of measles exposure

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina health officials are warning people who visited a specific airport and hotel may have been exposed to the measles.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Guilford County Health Department say in a news release that people may have been exposed if they visited Piedmont Triad International Airport between 11:15 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, and between 1:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Visitors to the Greensboro Wyndham Garden Hotel may have been exposed between 1:30 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 2, and between midnight and 4 p.m. the next day.

Officials say if visitors haven’t been vaccinated and were at either location during those times, they should call either the county health department or their doctor as soon as possible.

The Associated Press

