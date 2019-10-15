Loading articles...

Nevada gaming bosses move to bar Wynn from casino industry

LAS VEGAS — Nevada gambling regulators are seeking to bar former casino magnate Steve Wynn from ever working in the gaming industry in the state.

The state’s Gaming Control Board filed a complaint Monday listing sexual misconduct allegations that have been lodged against the mogul since January 2018.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports the complaint asks Nevada’s Gaming Commission, which acts on the board’s recommendations and has final say on licensing, to revoke Wynn’s status as being found suitable to be licensed in the industry.

It’s unclear if Wynn had plans to return to the industry after stepping down from Wynn Resorts in 2018.

Wynn has denied all allegations against him.

An email seeking comment from his lawyer L. Lin Wood Tuesday was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press

