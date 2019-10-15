Loading articles...

Mozambique goes to the polls in vote that tests peace deal

MAPUTO, Mozambique — Polls are opening across Mozambique for presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections seen as a test of a recent peace deal between the ruling party and the armed opposition.

President Felipe Nyusi is expected to win a second term and the Frelimo party returned to power.

Nearly 13 million voters are registered in the southern African nation, though some observers warn that insecurity might keep some from the polls.

At least 10 polling centres are not opening in northernmost Cabo Delgado province as the election authority says it cannot guarantee people’s safety from insurgent attacks. That means some 5,400 people will not be able to vote.

Vote counting will start after polls close at 6 p.m. local time and is expected to continue through the night. Preliminary results are expected Wednesday.

The Associated Press

