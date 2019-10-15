Loading articles...

Militants kill truck driver in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Police say two masked gunmen have shot and killed a truck driver near an apple orchard in Indian-controlled Kashmir where he had gone to pick up a consignment of fruit boxes.

Top police officer Muneer Ahmed Khan says the gunmen the man’s truck on fire and fled from Sindoo Shirmal, a village in southern Kashmir.

Police blamed Monday’s killing on militants who have been fighting India’s rule in the region since 1989.

The attack came during the region’s apple season. Apple sales contribute to more than 20% of the region’s economy.

The region’s trade has been hit after India’s government downgraded the region’s semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown in August.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:16 AM
A quiet drive across the city this morning. All major routes are up to speed!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning! Frost Advisory continues for several areas 🥶 Coldest spot in the province (as of 3am Oct 15)…
Latest Weather
Read more