Loading articles...

Medical examiner: Police officer shot himself to death

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A medical examiner says a Maryland police officer found with a gunshot wound in a parking garage died of a self-inflicted injury.

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones had told news reporters on Monday that the death of 38-year-old officer Thomas J. Bomba was being treated as a homicide, but he also said investigators were looking into all options. In a Tuesday news release, authorities concluded that Bomba had killed himself.

Bomba was on patrol on Monday when he reported encountering “disorderly subjects” at a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring, but nothing was heard from him after his call for assistance.

Arriving officers found Bomba on the garage’s top floor. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The chief said no weapons other than Bomba’s was found at the scene.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:44 PM
SB 400 ramp to WB 401 - right lane blocked with a stalled transport truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:34 PM
Leave extra time for the Wednesday morning commute...it's gonna rain. Gusty winds will make it feel cooler over the…
Latest Weather
Read more