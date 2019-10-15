Loading articles...

Man shocked by Michigan police stun gun falls on knife, dies

MARION, Mich. — Police say a man died in northwestern Michigan after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun, causing him to fall onto a large knife.

State police announced Monday that the 29-year-old died Friday in Marion, about 155 miles (249 kilometres) northwest of Detroit.

Two Evart police officers were called to a home by a woman who said her son and husband were involved in a domestic dispute and the son had “two large knives.”

State police say the officers found the son near the couple’s home and ordered him to kneel.

The man kneeled, but then pulled a knife from his waistband, prompting one officer to fire a stun gun into his back. That caused the man to fall forward onto the knife, fatally puncturing his chest cavity.

The officers are on leave amid the investigation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Keele express, the left lane is blocked with a stalled bus.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Frost Advisory ENDED for ALL areas now. OCT 15 marks end of growing season for #Toronto GTA and east to #Ottawa (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more