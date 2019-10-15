Loading articles...

Man critically injured in Hwy. 401 crash involving transport truck

Last Updated Oct 15, 2019 at 10:47 pm EDT

A man believed to be in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after a crash on Highway 401 involving a transport truck.

Provincial police were called to the westbound collector lanes approaching Islington Avenue just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a car hit the back of a transport truck.

The driver was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

All the westbound collector lanes on the 401 are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours. The express lanes remain open.

There’s no word on what caused the crash at this point.

 

 

