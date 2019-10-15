Loading articles...

Kim vows to fight US sanctions, visits sacred N. Korean peak

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to surmount U.S.-led sanctions he says have inflicted “many hardships and trials” on his country.

State media on Wednesday showed Kim riding a white horse to climb Mount Paektu.

The highest peak on the Korean Peninsula is considered sacred by North Koreans, and Kim often visited the mountain before making major decisions such as his 2018 entrance into diplomacy with Seoul and Washington.

The Korean Central News Agency says Kim also visited nearby construction sites and complained about sanctions imposed on his country because of its nuclear weapons program.

He was quoted as saying “the pain the U.S.-led anti-(North Korea) hostile forces inflicted upon the Korean people … turned into their anger.”

The North Korea-U.S. nuclear talks broke down earlier this month.

The Associated Press

