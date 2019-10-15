Loading articles...

Judge in Chicago latest to block Trump green cards policy

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago had joined three others nationwide in temporarily blocking President Donald Trump’s policy to deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps and other government benefits.

Judge Gary Feinerman granted a temporary injunction Monday night blocking the new rules hours before they would have taken effect. It followed rulings by federal judges Friday in California, New York and Washington.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Cook County and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights sued to block the new rules, claiming the public benefits rule “would have imposed real and irreparable harm to Cook County and the people who call it home.”

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, has expressed confidence that the administration will eventually prevail.

