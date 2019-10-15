Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks notched solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed surprisingly good quarterly results from some of the nation’s biggest companies.

Technology, health care and financial stocks powered the market’s broad gains, which erased modest losses from a day earlier.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 29.53 points, or 1%, to 2,995.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.44 points, or 0.9%, to 27,024.80.

The Nasdaq gained 100.06 points, or 1.2%, to 8,148.71.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks picked up 17.87 points, or 1.2%, to 1,523.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.41 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 208.21 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 91.67 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.40 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 488.83 points, or 19.5%.

The Dow is up 3,697.34 points, or 15.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,513.43 points, or 22.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 174.74 points, or 13%.

The Associated Press

