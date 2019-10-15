Loading articles...

Houston, Notorious B.I.G. nominated for rock hall of fame

NEW YORK — The late musical icons Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.

The prestigious organization announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews Band, Motorhead, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, The Doobie Brothers, T.Rex and Thin Lizzy join Houston and B.I.G. as first-time Rock Hall nominees. The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place May 2, 2020, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, MC5 and Todd Rundgren round out the 16 nominees for the 2020 class. The official inductees will be announced in January.

Acts are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press

