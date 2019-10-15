Loading articles...

Flooded bullet trains show Japan's risks from disasters

Rows of Japan's bullet trains, parked in a facility, sit in a pool of water in Nagano, central Japan, after Typhoon Hagibis hit the city, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Rescue efforts for people stranded in flooded areas are in full force after a powerful typhoon dashed heavy rainfall and winds through a widespread area of Japan, including Tokyo.(Yohei Kanasashi/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — The typhoon that ravaged Japan last week hit with unusual speed and ferocity, leaving homes buried in mud and people stranded on rooftops.

But nothing spoke more of the powerlessness of modernization against natural disasters than rows of bullet trains deluged in floodwaters in Nagano, a mountainous region to the northwest of Tokyo.

Japan’s technological prowess and meticulous attention to detail are sometimes no match for rising risks in a precarious era of climate change.

Experts say they also instil a false sense of security in a country inured to danger by the constant threat of calamitous earthquakes, tsunami and volcanos.

With increasingly extreme weather, the government, businesses and individuals need rethink preparedness.

Japan’s readiness for disasters is still based on data collected decades ago and is behind the times.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:16 AM
A quiet drive across the city this morning. All major routes are up to speed!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning! Frost Advisory continues for several areas 🥶 Coldest spot in the province (as of 3am Oct 15)…
Latest Weather
Read more