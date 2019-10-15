FBI assists in investigation of homicide recorded on video

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The FBI will assist Anchorage police in the investigation of a homicide recorded with photos and video.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports the FBI is providing investigative and technical assistance in the investigation of the death of 30-year-old Kathleen Henry, whose body was found Oct. 2 along the Seward Highway.

Forty-eight-year-old Brian Steven Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Smith’s attorney, assistant public defender Daniel Lowery, said by email Tuesday he does not comment on pending cases.

A woman on Sept. 30 told police she found a memory card containing evidence of a crime. The card contained photos and videos showing a man beating and strangling a woman.

Detectives linked a voice on the videos to Smith from a previous investigation. Smith is originally from South Africa.

