Delay in ex-South African leader's case as appeal planned

JOHANNESBURG — Court proceedings for former South African president Jacob Zuma have been pushed back to Feb. 4 as his legal team says it will appeal a ruling dismissing its attempt to halt prosecution for good.

Zuma faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to a 1999 arms deal. He is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales.

An appeal of last week’s High Court ruling would further delay a trial.

Zuma’s legal team has until the end of this month to file the appeal.

Zuma was president from 2009 to 2018, when he was forced to resign by the ruling African National Congress party amid separate allegations of corruption linked to the controversial Gupta family.

The scandals sparked outrage and badly hurt the ANC’s reputation.

The Associated Press

