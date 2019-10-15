Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Court orders new sentencing for Alabama death row inmate
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 15, 2019 2:56 pm EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal appeals court says an Alabama man condemned to die for a killing more than 30 years ago should get a new sentencing hearing because of questions over his mental competence.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals released the decision Tuesday in the case of James McWilliams.
Court records show McWilliams is on death row after being convicted of sexually assaulting and killing Patricia Vallery Reynolds in Tuscaloosa in 1984.
McWilliams challenged a judge’s refusal to appoint a psychiatrist to examine his mental health status at his sentencing. While state appeals courts upheld the decision, federal judges disagreed.
McWilliams, who is in his early 60s, has been on death row since his conviction in 1986. Both he and his mother testified he had numerous head injuries as a child.
The Associated Press
