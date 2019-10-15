Loading articles...

Climate activists in London shift site but keep up protests

Doctors gather to protest in support of Extinction Rebellion (XR) at Jubilee Gardens, London, Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, to highlight deaths caused by air pollution. Environmental protests have been taking place in cities around the world. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON — Climate protesters in London plan to keep up their campaign despite being ousted by police order from their Trafalgar Square encampment.

The Metropolitan Police had said Extinction Rebellion protesters and their tents must leave the square by Monday evening. The force said it was a “proportionate and reasonable” move to end a major disruption.

More than 1,400 people have been arrested since the group began blocking roads, bridges and airports in London a week ago to demand faster action on climate change. Most have been released without charge.

Extinction Rebellion said Tuesday it had “let the Trafalgar Square site go” but “the international rebellion continues.”

On Tuesday, a member of the group climbed atop an entrance to the Department for Transport to protest the downing of trees for a high-speed rail project.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:34 AM
Bovaird is now open through Torbram...was closed for a collision investigation
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:27 AM
Today marks the 65th Anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Remnants dropped a lot of rain on #Toronto GTA (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more