China says it agrees to postal fee hike after US complaint

BEIJING — The Chinese post office says it has agreed to a 27% increase in fees it pays the United States and other countries to deliver packages following a dispute with Washington that threatened to break up the global postal union.

Tuesday’s announcement disclosed new details of the increase Beijing agreed to as part of a compromise approved last month by the Universal Postal Union.

The Trump administration complained the U.S. Post Office was subsidizing Chinese exporters. It said they said paid too little to deliver the vast volume of packages generated by online commerce.

Washington threatened to leave the union, which members said would disrupt global postal operations.

The Associated Press

