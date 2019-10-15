Loading articles...

China chemical plant explosion kills 4

BEIJING — An explosion at a chemical plant in southern China has killed at least four people and injured six.

The Guangxi regional emergency rescue service said on its official microblog that an investigation was underway into Tuesday morning’s accident in the plant that made the commonly used plastic Bakelite.

China has suffered a spate of such accidents in recent months, with nine people killed Sunday in a restaurant gas explosion in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

The province was also the site of a massive chemical blast in March, when nearly 80 people died in one of China’s worst industrial accidents in recent years.

A massive 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin blamed on illegal storage operations killed 173 people.

The Associated Press

