Building collapses in northern Brazil; unclear if casualties

RIO DE JANEIRO — Authorities in Brazil say a building has collapsed in the northeastern city of Fortaleza and that ambulances and fire trucks are at the scene.

Neighbours say it was a seven-story building. It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the building when it fell Tuesday morning or if there were casualties.

Local TV channels were showing footage of two people covered in dust being carried to ambulances.

The building was located in the centre of the Brazilian city of 2.6 million inhabitants.

The Associated Press

