AP source: Ex-Trump adviser objected to ambassador's firing

WASHINGTON — A former White House adviser on Russia has told House impeachment investigators that she had strongly and repeatedly objected to the ouster of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

A person familiar with Monday’s behind-closed-doors testimony of Fiona Hill described her testimony to The Associated Press.

Yovanovitch herself testified last week that President Donald Trump pressured the State Department to fire her.

Hill testified for more than 10 hours Monday in the Democratic inquiry. At issue are Trump’s pleas to Ukrainian officials for investigations into political rival Joe Biden’s family and into the country’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Five more private interviews are scheduled this week, mostly with State Department officials, though it’s unclear if all will appear after Trump declared he wouldn’t co-operate with the probe.

Mary Clare Jalonick And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press