Ahead of 2020, FB ensnared in heated political climate

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. Zuckerberg is defending meetings he’s reportedly had with conservative leaders after #DeleteFacebook began trending on social media. Politico reported this week that the Facebook CEO held private meetings with Fox News Tucker Carlson and conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that he takes meetings with lots of people across the spectrum on lots of different issues all the time. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Mark Zuckerberg is defending meetings he’s reportedly had with conservative leaders after #DeleteFacebook began trending on social media.

Politico reported this week that the Facebook CEO held private meetings with, among others, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Zuckerberg says he meets with “lots of people across the spectrum on lots of different issues” and suggested others do the same.

Facebook has fought allegations since the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election that it’s not doing enough to stop bogus accounts and political ads on its platform.

Those charges are surfacing again ahead of the 2020 election, with Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren demanding that Facebook remove Trump campaign ads that make false claims.

Facebook has refused, saying it’s not a political gatekeeper.

Conservatives have long accused Facebook of suppressing conservative political views.

The Associated Press

