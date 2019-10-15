Loading articles...

94-year-old man arrested in slaying of wife with dementia

VENICE, Fla. — Authorities in Florida have charged a 94-year-old man with first-degree murder for fatally shooting his 80-year-old wife, who had been suffering from dementia.

The Venice Police Department tweeted that Wayne Juhlin told detectives Monday night that he had intended to kill himself, too, but said his gun malfunctioned, and he couldn’t do it.

Juhlin was arrested after calling 911 to report his wife’s death, and is being held in the Sarasota County Jail.

There were no online records for Juhlin Tuesday morning so it couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.

The Associated Press

