Warren joins Buttigieg in nixing threat to church tax status

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks during the Power of our Pride Town Hall in Los Angeles. O’Rourke’s assertion last week that religious institutions should face the loss of their tax exemption for opposing same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign says she would not seek to revoke the tax-exempt status of churches or other religious entities that decline to perform same-sex marriages.

The Massachusetts Democrat’s campaign spokeswoman addressed the issue after former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke said religious institutions should lose their tax exemption for opposing same-sex marriage — drawing criticism from conservatives.

“Religious institutions in America have long been free to determine their own beliefs and practices, and (Warren) does not think we should require them to conduct same-sex marriages in order to maintain their tax-exempt status,” campaign spokeswoman Saloni Sharma said when asked about O’Rourke’s remarks.

Warren is the latest Democratic presidential hopeful to create distance from O’Rourke’s suggestion. Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., criticized the idea to CNN on Sunday.

Elana Schor, The Associated Press

