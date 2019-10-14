Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Warrants: Man on stage shot into crowd, killing 2, hurting 8
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 11:42 am EDT
LANCASTER, S.C. — Arrest warrants say a man charged with killing two people and wounding eight others at a South Carolina nightclub fired shots into the crowd from a stage.
A judge ordered 31-year-old Breante Stevens to remain in jail after his initial appearance in court on Friday.
The warrants obtained by The Herald of Rock Hill say Stevens got into a fight with 29-year-old Henry Colvin on Sept. 21 at the Ole Skool club in Lancaster.
The warrants say Stevens then walked to the stage and started shooting. Colvin and 28-year-old Aaron Harris were killed.
Stevens said during the hearing he was shot at first.
Stevens is charged with two counts of murder and eight counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
___
Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com
The Associated Press
