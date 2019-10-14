Loading articles...

Vehicle involved in Scarborough hit-and-run found abandoned

Security camera image of man who abandoned suspect vehicle in Scarborough hit-and-run. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

A vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a 20-month-old baby with serious injuries has been found abandoned.

Toronto police say the suspect Dodge Journey was located just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Road.

Officers also were able to capture security footage of a suspect fleeing from the abandoned vehicle.

The hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 11 a.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police say three people, including the toddler who was in a stroller, were standing on the south curb when they were struck by a car travelling eastbound on Ellesmere as it failed to stop at a red light, crossed through the intersection and mounted the sidewalk. The toddler suffered serious injuries while the other two women, a 37- and 57-year-old, were also injured.

Three occupants of the vehicle got out before fleeing the scene.

Police are still looking for three persons of interest in connection with the incident: Cory Munroe, 49, Derek Desousa, 34, and Amanda Rioux, 30, all of Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

