Loading articles...

Tunisia: Knife attack kills French citizen, injures officer

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia’s Interior Ministry says a French citizen has been killed in a knife attack that also injured a police officer near a northern city.

An Interior Ministry statement said the attack happened Monday at the exit of a bath in Zarzouna. The ministry says the assailant fled the scene and was known to law enforcement from his involvement in common crimes.

Security forces fanned out to search for him.

The ministry statement says the soldier was injured in the neck but didn’t have details about the French man who died.

There was no known connection between the attack and Tunisia’s presidential election on Sunday. Several journalists were assaulted but not injured after results were announced.

Polling agencies suggest former law professor Kais Saied defeated media mogul Nabil Karoui by a landslide.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
A quiet drive on the QEW through Mississauga this morning. Enjoy!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:47 AM
Happy #Thanksgiving! It’s a cool start but we’re headed to a Guaranteed High of 12° with a mix of sun and clouds ex…
Latest Weather
Read more