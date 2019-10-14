Loading articles...

Tropical Storm Melissa dissipating, no longer a threat

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Melissa is moving away from the U.S. East Coast into the open Atlantic Ocean, and the dangerous swells it caused are gradually subsiding.

The National Hurricane centre in Miami says Melissa was about 415 miles (670 kilometres) south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, blowing away from land with maximum sustained winds down to 40 mph (65 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. Melissa was expected to become a post-tropical remnant later Monday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Good morning! Happy Thanksgiving! A quiet drive so far this morning. Enjoy!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 28 minutes ago
Happy #Thanksgiving! It’s a cool start but we’re headed to a Guaranteed High of 12° with a mix of sun and clouds ex…
Latest Weather
Read more