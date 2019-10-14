Tropical Storm Melissa dissipating, no longer a threat

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Melissa is moving away from the U.S. East Coast into the open Atlantic Ocean, and the dangerous swells it caused are gradually subsiding.

The National Hurricane centre in Miami says Melissa was about 415 miles (670 kilometres) south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, blowing away from land with maximum sustained winds down to 40 mph (65 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. Melissa was expected to become a post-tropical remnant later Monday.

The Associated Press