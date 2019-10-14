Loading articles...

Tear gas as Guineans protest president's bid to extend power

CONAKRY, Guinea — Police in Guinea have fired tear gas and bullets to disperse thousands of opposition supporters, civil society groups and trade unionists gathering to protest against a bid by the president to extend his time in office.

President Alpha Conde’s mandate ends in December 2020 but he seeks a referendum to allow a third term in the West African nation.

Residents in the Wanindara district of the capital, Conakry, told The Associated Press that two young men were wounded by bullets Monday.

The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution, the coalition group that called for the march, said six of its leaders were detained over the weekend and it demanded their release.

The Associated Press

