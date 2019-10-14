Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suit challenges speech rules at Mississippi abortion clinic
by Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 3:05 pm EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, an abortion opponent sings to herself outside the Jackson Womens Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss. Three judges from a conservative federal appeals court are hearing arguments, Monday, Oct. 7, over a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law in 2018, the state's only abortion clinic immediately sued and U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves blocked the law from taking effect. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON, Miss. — Abortion opponents in Mississippi have filed a lawsuit challenging a local ordinance that will restrict noise levels and require protesters to remain a certain distance from the entrance of health care facilities.
The lawsuit says the Jackson ordinance unconstitutionally limits free-speech rights as people try to persuade women not to end pregnancies.
Owners of nearby businesses have complained about commotion outside Mississippi’s only abortion clinic. Some protesters use bullhorns and the clinic plays loud music to cover the sound.
Jackson City Council members adopted the ordinance Oct. 1, and it takes effect Oct. 31.
The conservative Mississippi Justice Institute filed the lawsuit Friday for members of Sidewalk Advocates for Life. Institute director Aaron Rice says Monday that the advocates are peaceful and respectful.