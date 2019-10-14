Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
State seeks nominations for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 1:36 am EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s Department of Aging is accepting nominations for the state’s Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.
It honours current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, professions or vocations.
The department says 486 older Ohioans have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since 1976.
Nominees must have been born in Ohio or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. The department says posthumous nominations are accepted if the nominee died within the last five years and was 60 or older at the time of death.
Nominations must be received by Nov. 29 of this year to be considered for induction in 2020. The annual inductions are held in May.
The Associated Press
