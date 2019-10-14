Loading articles...

State seeks nominations for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s Department of Aging is accepting nominations for the state’s Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

It honours current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, professions or vocations.

The department says 486 older Ohioans have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since 1976.

Nominees must have been born in Ohio or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. The department says posthumous nominations are accepted if the nominee died within the last five years and was 60 or older at the time of death.

Nominations must be received by Nov. 29 of this year to be considered for induction in 2020. The annual inductions are held in May.

The Associated Press

