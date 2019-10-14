Loading articles...

South Korean Justice Minister offers to resign over scandal

Pro-government supporters hold signs with pictures of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, before a rally supporting Cho in front of Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Tens of thousands of government supporters gathered in South Korea's capital for the fourth straight Saturday to show their support for President Moon Jae-in's justice minister, who is enmeshed in an explosive political scandal that has polarized the nation. The letters read "Reform the Prosecution" and "Protect Cho Kuk". (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea’s justice minister has offered to step down amid an investigation into allegations of financial crimes and academic favours surrounding his family, a scandal that has rocked Seoul’s liberal government and deeply polarized national opinion.

The minister, Cho Kuk, said in a statement Monday that he was offering to resign to reduce President Moon Jae-in’s political burden.

Moon’s office didn’t immediately comment on whether Moon would accept Cho’s offer.

Huge crowds of Cho’s supporters and critics have marched in South Korea’s capital in past weeks, demonstrating how the months-long saga over Cho has deepened the country’s political divide.

The Associated Press

