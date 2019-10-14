Loading articles...

Searchers find body of Cordova hunter missing on solo trip

CORDOVA, Alaska — A 33-year-old Cordova man reported overdue on a hunting trip has been found dead.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of Neil Durco was found Sunday by Alaska Army National Guard searchers at the bottom of a steep chute.

Durco left Oct. 7 for a hunting trip by himself along the McKinley Trail. He carried no gear for an extended hunt and he was reported overdue the next day.

More than 50 people from the community, the Cordova Police and Fire departments and the U.S. Forest Service searched on the ground.

Weather delayed an air search but the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was able to begin searching from the air Thursday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Watch for a stalled vehicle on the EB Gardiner east of Islington, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
BRRRRRR... Bndle those kiddos up tomorrow morning ahead of school. 8am temp expected to be only plus 1 degree.…
Latest Weather
Read more