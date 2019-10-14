Loading articles...

Russia to conduct sweeping drills of its nuclear forces

MOSCOW — Russia’s military will this week undertake a sweeping drill of its strategic nuclear forces.

The Defence Ministry said the three-day exercise will begin Tuesday and involve 12,000 troops, 213 missile launchers, 105 aircraft, 15 surface warships and five submarines.

It said in a statement Monday that the war games will feature practice launches of missiles.

Maj. Gen. Yevgeny Ilyin, the head of the ministry’s international co-operation department, said at a briefing for foreign military attaches that two intercontinental ballistic missiles will be launched at practice targets on the Kura testing range on the Kamchatka Peninsula. He added that strategic bombers will also fire cruise missiles at test targets at several firing ranges.

Russia has expanded the scope of its military drills in recent years amid rising tensions with the West.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Good morning! Happy Thanksgiving! A quiet drive so far this morning. Enjoy!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
Happy #Thanksgiving! It’s a cool start but we’re headed to a Guaranteed High of 12° with a mix of sun and clouds ex…
Latest Weather
Read more