Report: South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at home
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 6:09 am EDT
In this Sept. 30, 2015, photo, South Korean pop star and actress Sulli poses during the K-Beauty Close-Up event in Seoul, South Korea. News reports on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, say Sulli has been found dead at her home south of Seoul. (Jang Se-young/Newsis via AP)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — News reports said South Korean pop star and actress Sulli was found dead Monday at her home south of Seoul.
A report by Yonhap news agency said the 25-year-old was found after her manager went to her home in Seongnam because she didn’t answer phone calls for hours. The report cited police as saying there were no signs of foul play.
Repeated calls to the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department and Sulli’s agency weren’t answered.
Sulli’s legal name is Choi Jin-ri. She began her singing career in 2009 as a member of the girl band “f(x)” and also acted in numerous television dramas and movies.