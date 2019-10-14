Loading articles...

Records: Alabama girl, 10, fought off attempted rapist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Court records say a 10-year-old Alabama girl fought off a man trying to rape her by kicking him in the groin.

Citing an affidavit filed in District Court, the Montgomery Advertiser reports 52-year-old Davin Turner Windham was charged Thursday with attempted rape. The affidavit says Windham tried pinning the girl down and pulling off her clothes while she and her sleeping brother were being watched by a family friend.

It says the girl told authorities that she fought Windham and escaped. It says Windham told the girl during the struggle that what happened was a secret and she needed to keep quiet. It says he then fled and hid.

He was jailed. His connection to the girl is unclear, as is whether he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
Continues to be a nice quiet drive on our major routes this morning....
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:47 AM
Happy #Thanksgiving! It’s a cool start but we’re headed to a Guaranteed High of 12° with a mix of sun and clouds ex…
Latest Weather
Read more