Police arrest third suspect in Scarborough homicide

Last Updated Oct 14, 2019 at 12:01 pm EDT

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment building in Dorset Park on Sept. 22, 2019. (CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy)

Toronto police have arrested a third suspect in the death of a Toronto man last month in Scarborough.

Police were called to Antrim Crescent and Kennedy Road just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, after a man in his 50s was found dead inside an apartment.

Police said the initial 911 call was for a medical emergency, but investigators said evidence inside the unit changed course of investigation to a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Edwin McGowan, 52, of Toronto.

On Sunday, October 13, police arrested O’Neil Thompson, aged 35.

He’s facing a single charge of second-degree murder.

Thompson is the third suspect facing charges in the death.

Peter Wight, 42, of Pickering and Fantasia Hoo-Hing, 32, of Toronto, are also facing charges of second-degree murder.

