Police: 3-year-old boy shot in head on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police say a 3-year-old boy has been shot in the head while sitting in a parked car with his mother and two other children.

Police say the shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side left the boy hospitalized in critical condition. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say three males walked up to the car and started shooting. Bullets struck the rear passenger’s side, where a window was shattered near a child’s car seat.

Police say the woman told officers she sped away until she got a gas station where she flagged down an office for help.

The Associated Press

