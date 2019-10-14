Loading articles...

Partial results in Polish election confirm conservative win

WARSAW, Poland — Nearly complete results in Poland’s weekend election confirm that the conservative ruling party Law and Justice capitalized on its popular social spending policies and social conservatism to do better than when it swept to power four years ago.

Poland’s state electoral commission reported Monday that Law and Justice got nearly 45% of the vote, up from 38% in 2015.

Around 91% of the votes have been counted.

The results point to a Law and Justice majority in parliament.

The centrist Civic Coalition is running second with almost 27%, while a left-wing alliance is trailing with 12%. The conservative agrarian Polish People’s Party got nearly 9%, while Confederation, a new far-right group that is openly anti-Semitic and homophobic, is set to enter parliament after winning 6.8% of the vote.

The Associated Press

