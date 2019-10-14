Loading articles...

Parents: Diplomat's wife in fatal crash should return to UK

The father Harry Dunn, Tim Dunn, leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, where the family members met British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019. 19-year old Harry Dunn was killed in a road accident Aug. 27, thought to involve an American diplomat's wife who left the country under Diplomatic Immunity after reportedly becoming a suspect in the fatal crash. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

NEW YORK — The parents of a motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash with an American diplomat’s wife are urging the woman to return to Britain.

Harry Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, made their case directly to American audiences at a news conference Monday in New York.

Their 19-year-old son was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military.

Anne Sacoolas subsequently left Britain. The U.K. says she has lost diplomatic immunity.

Sacoolas says in a statement from her lawyers that she is “devastated.” Her whereabouts are uncertain.

Tim Dunn also talked on “CBS This Morning ,” where he recalled speaking to his son for the last time at the gruesome crash scene.

The Associated Press

