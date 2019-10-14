Loading articles...

Oregon woman dies in head-on crash on Seward Highway

SEWARD, Alaska — An Oregon woman died in a weekend head-on crash on the Seward Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say 39-year-old Wendy Cox died at Mile 66. Her hometown was not immediately released.

Troopers say roads at around 8 a.m. Saturday were slick and icy.

Cox was driving a sport utility vehicle north when a southbound sedan driven by 26-year-old Molly Burgstahler failed to negotiate a curve. The sedan crossed the centerline and smashed into the SUV.

Cox died at the scene.

Burgstahler was flown to an Anchorage hospital. Two passengers in the sedan were transported to Anchorage by ground ambulance.

All four people used seat belts and air bags deployed in both vehicles.

The Associated Press

