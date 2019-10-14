Loading articles...

Northern California man held in quadruple killing

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of killing four people after he showed up at a police station with a body in his car.

Police in Mount Shasta says the man turned himself in Monday afternoon and told authorities he had killed people at his apartment in Roseville, more than 200 miles away.

Roseville police say they found three other bodies at the apartment.

Police say it appears the man knew the victims.

The names of the suspect and the victims and details of the killings haven’t been released.

The Associated Press

