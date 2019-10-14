More victims, more damage found in Japan typhoon aftermath

NAGANO, Japan — More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a parliamentary session Tuesday that typhoon-related deaths have risen to 53, with 20 others missing. Lawmakers prayed in silence for the victims before starting the session.

Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan’s main island Saturday, unleashing strong winds and dumping historic rainfall that caused more than 200 rivers in central and northern Japan to overflow, leaving thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power.

Businesses appeared nearly back to normal in central Tokyo but paralyzed in Nagano and other hard-hit areas still inundated. Residents elsewhere started cleaning their houses.

The Associated Press



