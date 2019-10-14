Loading articles...

Montgomery County police officer shot, rushed to hospital

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police officer in Maryland has been shot while responding to a call about a disorderly person in a parking garage.

Montgomery County Police tweeted Monday morning that the officer was shot in Silver Spring shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the injured officer called out for help on the radio, and was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief spokesman Pete Piringer told WUSA-TV that one person was airlifted to a hospital.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Update: EB QEW / Erin Mills Pkwy - tire debris cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:47 AM
Happy #Thanksgiving! It’s a cool start but we’re headed to a Guaranteed High of 12° with a mix of sun and clouds ex…
Latest Weather
Read more