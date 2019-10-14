Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man struck, killed after jumping out of Uber on LA freeway
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 2:44 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — Authorities say an Uber rider was struck and killed by a California Highway Patrol car on a Los Angeles freeway when he jumped out of the ride-share vehicle during a physical fight with another passenger.
The incident before dawn Monday on U.S. 101 caused a massive traffic jam.
CHP Officer Weston Haver told a press conference the Uber driver called for help because of the fight and stopped in the freeway’s westbound No. 1 lane, which is closest to the median.
One passenger got out, jumped over the median wall and tried to run across eastbound lanes but was struck by a CHP cruiser responding to the incident.
Haver did not know why the Uber driver had to stop in traffic rather than pull to the right shoulder.
The Associated Press
