Iran's Guard says it detains Paris-based exiled journalist

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has arrested an exiled journalist who helped fan the flames of nationwide economic protests that struck the country at the end of 2017.

The Guard and a later announcement on state television on Monday did not explain how authorities detained Ruhollah Zam.

Zam had been living in exile in Paris, where he ran a news website that posted embarrassing videos and information about Iranian officials.

A channel he ran on the encrypted messaging app Telegram spread messages about upcoming protests in 2017 and shared videos from the demonstrations, which occurred across some 75 cities and towns.

Telegram shut down the channel over Iranian government complaints it spread information about how to make gasoline bombs. He later reopened it under another name.

The Associated Press