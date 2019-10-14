Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indonesia province shuts schools as haze from fires returns
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 3:02 am EDT
PALEMBANG, Indonesia — Noxious haze from new deliberately set fires have blanketed parts of Indonesia’s Sumatra island after days of improving air quality.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo says nearly 1,200 fires were burning nationwide on Monday morning, an increase from less than half that over the past week.
Wibowo says South Sumatra province has the most fires, with nearly 700 hotspots. That’s prompting authorities to shut most schools in Palembang, the province’s capital, to protect children from the haze. Airport officials say poor visibility caused delays at the city’s main airport.
Haze from Indonesian fires, often set to clear land for planting, is an annual problem for Southeast Asia.
The Associated Press
