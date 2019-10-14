Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indian police say 10 killed when house collapses in north
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 1:01 am EDT
LUCKNOW, India — Indian police say at least 10 people have been killed after a two-story house collapsed in a village in the country’s north.
Top state police officer O.P. Singh says another 15 people were injured in Monday’s collapse in Walidpur, a village in Uttar Pradesh state.
Singh says police are investigating whether the collapse was caused by a cooking gas container exploding in the building.
Singh says five people from a single family were killed at the location, while another five succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.
Building collapses are common in India during the monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed. Uttar Pradesh and some other Indian states were lashed by heavy rains last month.
The Associated Press
