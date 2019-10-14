Loading articles...

India restores post-paid cellphone connections in Kashmir

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal addresses a press conference, sits beside him in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Oct. 12 2019. The Indian government on Saturday announced that all post paid mobile phone will be restored on Oct. 14, 70 days after a communication blockade was put in place in disputed Kashmir. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

NEW DELHI — India says it has restored call facilities on post-paid cellphone connections in Indian-controlled Kashmir more than two months after it downgraded the region’s semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown.

The ban on more than 2 million prepaid mobile connections and internet services will continue.

The move to restore post-paid mobile services comes at a time when civil disobedience against India’s surprise move has continued despite authorities ending some restrictions.

Tensions in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety, have escalated since early August, when India downgraded the semi-autonomy of the region and imposed a strict lockdown by sending in tens of thousands of extra troops, detaining thousands of people and blocking mobile phones and internet services.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Entire WB Gardiner has now reopened. EB Gardiner remains closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:30 PM
Frost advisories have now been issued for tonight from Caledon, Orangeville, Shelburne through to Goderich @680NEWS
Latest Weather
Read more